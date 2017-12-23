Department of Conservation volunteer found dead at Canterbury's Mt Somers

A Department of Conservation volunteer hut warden has died after failing to return to his hut at Canterbury's Mt Somers last night.

Police were called around 4.30pm yesterday that the 29-year-old man was overdue.

A police spokesperson said a helicopter was dispatched to search for the man and his body was located before 10pm yesterday.

Police believe he had fallen near Pinnacles Hut.

Phone polling was carried out during search efforts which showed the man's phone had stayed in one location.

DOC confirmed the man was a volunteer hut warden at Woolshed Creek Hut in the Mount Somers area.

He was last seen at the Pinnacles Hut on Thursday afternoon and had planned to return to his hut.