Dentist fixes 300 Northland smiles in two months - for free

A dentist who spent her summer helping 300 Northland residents get their smiles back is sure to bring a smile to your face, too.

Assil Russell spent time in Kaeo, giving free dental care to those who needed it.

She operates a charity called Revive-A-Smile - a mobile clinic giving care in areas where regular dentist visits are unaffordable or impractical.

She says people often put off going to the dentist because of the financial burden.