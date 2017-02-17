Dentist fixes 300 Northland smiles in two months - for free

Source:Seven Sharp
A dentist who spent her summer helping 300 Northland residents get their smiles back is sure to bring a smile to your face, too.
Assil Russell spent time in Kaeo, giving free dental care to those who needed it.
She operates a charity called Revive-A-Smile - a mobile clinic giving care in areas where regular dentist visits are unaffordable or impractical.
She says people often put off going to the dentist because of the financial burden.
"People who have been living for years in chronic pain," she says.
