Demonstrators trying to 'protect penguin burrows' arrested at site of Waiheke marina development

A number of demonstrators who say they are trying to save the habitat of local little blue penguins have been arrested at the site of the Waiheke Island marina development today.

Police sit with a woman on the rocks at Kennedy Point, Waiheke Island. Source: Supplied

Police say they arrested three people at Kennedy Point for trespassing.

"Police recognise the lawful right to protest, however we also recognise the right of people to go about their lawful business," police said in a statement.

"Police were advised a short time ago that the developers have completed work for today and are slowly removing the number of staff present as we continue to monitor the situation."

There has been no disruption to ferry services.

Earlier, the Helping You Help Animals (HUHA) organisation said developers had begun removing rocks from a wall.

Developers said they can remove these rocks because they’re not at the site that has the penguin burrows, but HUHA say there are around 30 burrows up and down the rock wall so it will still impact the little blues.

Twenty-nine police were on site, according to HUHA.

Earlier this month campaigners and the developer agreed to settle out of court after a four year legal battle.

Four years of court battles over after Waiheke Island marina developer and campaigners settle