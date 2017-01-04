 

Demolition of Wellington's Reading carpark starts

Briar Wells 

1 NEWS Reporter

Demolition has begun this morning on the Wellington car park building that was severely damaged in the November earthquake.

Wellington City Council says the focus is to bring down the multi-level Reading Carpark, which was deemed structurally unsafe, as quickly, and safely as possible.

The same high reach crane that was used to bring down the damaged office building 61 Molesworth Street, has been moved across town to the carpark site to be used in the demolition. 

A number of apartment dwellers, and businesses around the building have been displaced, unable to access their properties since the cordon was put up.

Some were able to briefly re-enter in December, along with urban search and rescue staff, to retrieve essential items.

Moana Mackey, from Wellington City Council, says demolition is expected to take through till the end of March to complete to ground level.

"There will be noise during the demolition and some days will be noisier than others depending on the work."

Work will be carried out seven days a week.

Briar Wells

