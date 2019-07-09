TODAY |

Demolition of Northland's old Taipa Bridge on track

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Northland
Transport

The demolition of the old one-lane Taipa Bridge in Northland is going according to plan and should be finished next month, the New Zealand Transport Agency said today.

A new two-lane bridge has been constructed next to the old bridge, which located on Northland's main tourist connection, the Twin Coast Discovery Route.

Half of the bridge was opened to foot and vehicle traffic in February, while the other half is being used for machinery and equipment in the demolition process, the Transport Agency's senior manager project delivery Andrew Thackwray said.

"Demolishing a bridge is complex work and the need to protect the marine environment has added an additional layer of complexity," he said.

Once complete, the new two-lane bridge is expected to improve traffic flow through the town, as well as safety on and around the bridge and at nearby intersections for the local community. It's also expected to provide safer, more reliable travel options, including cycling and walking.

"Each of the concrete spans cut out of the bridge is 15 metres long and weighs up to 16 tonnes," Mr Thackwray said. "Spans are cut into four sections, lifted out on to the new bridge and then cut into a further three sections before being transported off site."

While the old pier has since been removed, piles of the remains are sitting "just below the water line at low tide."

The old pier piles are still visible at low tide but will be cut down to below the level of the river bed. Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

There are plans to cut the piles down further so they are below the level of the river bed, he said.

"This is why we insist there be no diving from the bridge or boats passing under the bridge. We will advise when the piles have been made safe and the ban can be lifted."

Motorists have been reminded that traffic movements across the bridge will be controlled by temporary traffic lights or manual stop/go traffic managers during work hours.

Environmental controls are in place as crew prepare to cut out a bridge span on the old Taipa Bridge.
More From
New Zealand
Northland
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:02
The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.
'I could foresee the fall' - Robbie Magasiva speaks about tragic death of brother Pua
2
The petrol company released 20,000 of the devices, which are designed to allow motorists to thank people behind them.
BP's 20,000 'Thank You' buttons don't break road rules, NZTA says
3
The former Maori Party co-leader tells Q+A one of the most painful things you can put a mother through is to take her child from her.
Dame Tariana Turia reveals 'I've taken two of my own grandchildren', slams Oranga Tamariki policy
4
Couple conceiving through IVF sues California fertility clinic after giving birth to wrong children
5
Two armed robberies took place on the weekend.
String of Auckland liquor stores closed following armed robberies
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
08:32
Former Reserve Bank Governor Alan Bollard and economist Cameron Bagrie talk with Jack Tame about New Zealand’s economy on July 8, 2019.

Capacity impacting plunging business confidence
04:04
FinCap’s Tim Barnett joined Breakfast to discuss how Moola is harming borrowers.

Moola's alleged interest rate breaches shows system 'not working like it should' - finance expert

06:30
The former Māori Party co-leader is disheartened by the state of Māori politics, but still holds hope.

Dame Tariana says Māori have ‘lost faith in ourselves as a people’, sees future for new movement

01:18

Decision on moving abortion from Crimes Act expected 'within weeks' - Justice Minister