Demolition of Northland's old Taipa Bridge on track

The demolition of the old one-lane Taipa Bridge in Northland is going according to plan and should be finished next month, the New Zealand Transport Agency said today.

A new two-lane bridge has been constructed next to the old bridge, which located on Northland's main tourist connection, the Twin Coast Discovery Route.

Half of the bridge was opened to foot and vehicle traffic in February, while the other half is being used for machinery and equipment in the demolition process, the Transport Agency's senior manager project delivery Andrew Thackwray said.

"Demolishing a bridge is complex work and the need to protect the marine environment has added an additional layer of complexity," he said.

Once complete, the new two-lane bridge is expected to improve traffic flow through the town, as well as safety on and around the bridge and at nearby intersections for the local community. It's also expected to provide safer, more reliable travel options, including cycling and walking.

"Each of the concrete spans cut out of the bridge is 15 metres long and weighs up to 16 tonnes," Mr Thackwray said. "Spans are cut into four sections, lifted out on to the new bridge and then cut into a further three sections before being transported off site."

While the old pier has since been removed, piles of the remains are sitting "just below the water line at low tide."

The old pier piles are still visible at low tide but will be cut down to below the level of the river bed. Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

There are plans to cut the piles down further so they are below the level of the river bed, he said.

"This is why we insist there be no diving from the bridge or boats passing under the bridge. We will advise when the piles have been made safe and the ban can be lifted."