Demolition could be on the cards for Wellington Central Library following structural concerns

Demolition could be on the cards for Wellington Central Library.

It comes after its 'new building standard' rating of just 15 per cent deemed it a high risk in the event of an earthquake.

The library has been closed for more than one month already over structural concerns with its flooring.

If the library is deemed too expensive to strengthen, Wellington mayor Justin Lester says knocking the building down would be the best course of action.

"So we've got four options," Mr Lester said. "The first three are all strengthen the building to 100 per cent, 67 per cent or 34 per cent of the code, and the fourth option is if those three options are too expensive, i.e. it would cost more than building anew, well, then we'd like to start afresh."