TODAY |

Demolition could be on the cards for Wellington Central Library following structural concerns

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Natural Disasters
Politics

Demolition could be on the cards for Wellington Central Library.

It comes after its 'new building standard' rating of just 15 per cent deemed it a high risk in the event of an earthquake.

The library has been closed for more than one month already over structural concerns with its flooring.

If the library is deemed too expensive to strengthen, Wellington mayor Justin Lester says knocking the building down would be the best course of action.

"So we've got four options," Mr Lester said. "The first three are all strengthen the building to 100 per cent, 67 per cent or 34 per cent of the code, and the fourth option is if those three options are too expensive, i.e. it would cost more than building anew, well, then we'd like to start afresh."

It will be at least two weeks before any final decisions are made, Mr Lester said.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The library’s been closed for more than a month due to structural concerns with its flooring. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Wellington
    Natural Disasters
    Politics
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    02:19
    National voted against the suspension but the Government had the numbers.
    National MP Nick Smith suspended from the House for 'grossly disorderly conduct'
    2
    A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
    Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
    3
    Prince William welcomed his brother Prince Harry to the new club of parenting.
    Prince William, Kate 'absolutely thrilled' over birth of nephew
    4
    Fonterra changes milk tanker schedule for biggest fan, Waikato man with incredibly rare syndrome
    5
    New Zealand cash, money or currency. Notes and coins
    Banks start cutting mortgage rates after OCR lowered for first time in over two years
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    02:04
    There are fresh calls for measles vaccinations to be made compulsory.

    Northland schools asked to consider excluding unvaccinated children
    A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image).

    Two people killed in Waikato crash
    05:30
    More than a quarter of a million Kiwi children live in poverty in New Zealand, and despite the good economy and efforts by governments the numbers haven’t improved, expert says.

    Call on Government to do more for child poverty as numbers remain unchanged
    07:55
    The National deputy leader said she felt the “genuineness” of who she was despite being unable to speak the language.

    'Genuineness of who we are' - Paula Bennett speaks out after being accused of being 'not Māori enough'