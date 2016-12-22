 

Demolition begins of Wellington's earthquake damaged Stats building

The number's up for the government's former statistics headquarters, with demolition kicking off on the quake-damaged Wellington building.

Earthquake damage at Wellington's Statistics House

Work to bring down Statistics House - located on the city's waterfront - officially began this morning.

The demolition was expected to take between two and three months, a spokesman for owner CentrePort said.

Parts of the lower floors in the North West corner of building collapsed during last year's magnitude 7.8 Kaikoura quake, despite being more than 200 kilometres from the epicentre and only built in 2005.

In March, former Building and Construction Minister Nick Smith said the building's performance during the quake was unacceptable and could have caused fatalities.

In 2013, engineers discovered it had been damaged during that year's magnitude 6.5 Seddon earthquake, according to an independent report following the quake.

They found a critical issue with "seating" on the building's four corners and recommended it be retrofitted for safety with the upgrades being completed on level three - but not level four - by the time of the November quake.

CentrePort in October confirmed the building would be demolished.

"The demolition of the building will create space to increase the flexibility and efficiency of port operations," a spokesman said today.

