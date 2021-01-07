'Democracy will prevail' — Jacinda Ardern condemns shocking events in Washington, DC, by Trump supporters

Jacinda Ardern has condemned events in Washington, DC, which saw supporters of Donald Trump smash their way into the US Capitol as lawmakers attempted to ratify Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

Source: Associated Press

One woman died as the city plunged into chaos, with hundreds of people swarming the seat of power.

Ardern responded to events on Twitter.

"Like so many others, I’ve been watching what’s happening in the United States. I share the sentiment of friends in the US — what is happening is wrong," she said.

"Democracy — the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully should never be undone by a mob. Our thoughts are with everyone who is as devastated as we are by the events of today. I have no doubt democracy will prevail."

Earlier, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said her thoughts were with the American people.

"Violence has no place in thwarting democracy. We look forward to the peaceful transition of the political administration, which is the hallmark of democracy. Kia tau ngā manaakitanga."

National's Judith Collins also criticised events.

"What we are seeing in the US is a disgraceful attack on democracy."