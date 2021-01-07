TODAY |

'Democracy will prevail' — Jacinda Ardern condemns shocking events in Washington, DC, by Trump supporters

Source:  1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern has condemned events in Washington, DC, which saw supporters of Donald Trump smash their way into the US Capitol as lawmakers attempted to ratify Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

Source: Associated Press

One woman died as the city plunged into chaos, with hundreds of people swarming the seat of power.

Ardern responded to events on Twitter.

Follow our live updates here
Live: Twitter locks Trump's account; Capitol Hill declared 'secure' after violent protests

"Like so many others, I’ve been watching what’s happening in the United States. I share the sentiment of friends in the US — what is happening is wrong," she said.

"Democracy — the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully should never be undone by a mob. Our thoughts are with everyone who is as devastated as we are by the events of today. I have no doubt democracy will prevail."

Your playlist will load after this ad

A mob at the US Capitol chased out reporters as part of what President Elect Joe Biden called an attack on democracy. Source: Twitter

Earlier, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said her thoughts were with the American people.

"Violence has no place in thwarting democracy. We look forward to the peaceful transition of the political administration, which is the hallmark of democracy. Kia tau ngā manaakitanga."

National's Judith Collins also criticised events.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The president elect called on Donald Trump to go on TV and call for an end to the “siege” in Washington DC. Source: CNN

"What we are seeing in the US is a disgraceful attack on democracy."

Former US Presidents — including Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton — also spoke out against events, which came on the back of Trump's continued, baseless claims that the election had been "stolen" from him. 

New Zealand
Politics
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Democracy will prevail' — Jacinda Ardern condemns shocking events in Washington, DC, by Trump supporters
2
Live: Facebook, Twitter lock Trump's account; Capitol Hill declared 'secure' after violent protests
3
Four new Covid cases in NZ in past two days, two more cases of contagious variant found
4
One person wins $4.5 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot
5
Spectacular Northland dolphin sighting marred by fact they were chased by people trying to film them
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:46

'Heartbreaking but inevitable' - Kiwi in Washington DC on pro-Trump mob's Capitol takeover
00:32

Trump says Washington protestors are 'special', but tells them to go home
00:38

Joe Biden calls storming of US Capitol by pro-Trump mob an 'unprecedented assault'

Full video: Joe Biden speaks as 'mob' storms US Capitol in Washington DC