Demand of New Zealand king salmon on the rise due to sea lice in overseas salmon farms

Sea lice infestations are causing massive problems for international salmon farmers in some of the world's largest markets and with the demand for quality salmon at an all-time high, New Zealand is bracing for an aquaculture boom.

Fish farmed in New Zealand, king salmon, has a natural defence against the parasites.
This is due to the king salmon in New Zealand having a natural defence against the parasites.

Sea lice are an increasing problem and are contributing to the rise in price and demand of salmon world-wide, with a six to seven per cent growth each year.

"If the volume doesn't keep up with that, and it's not, salmon prices will rise and that's what you're seeing happening," said CEO of NZ King Salmon, Grant Rosewarne. 

With international salmon production falling, scientists here are working to increase salmon numbers and are looking at farmers overseas to see how they're dealing with their issues.

"We can learn from them and they can learn from us," said Mr Rosewarne. 

