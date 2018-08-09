Demand for avocado trees soars as more orchardists invest in the cash crop

Breakfast
A Kiwi firefighter bracing for his first day battling the worst wildfire in California's history says his team are under no illusions the conditions they're entering are "extreemly danergous".
Field liaison officer for the US deployment of New Zealand firefighters, Wipari Henwood, said he expected tough 12-hour-plus days fighting the blaze in the Californian mountains.
"Just arriving in this heat it has been pretty tough, but I'm sure we'll get acclimatised over the next few days," he said.
"Definitely out on those mountain ranges it's pretty high altitude out here working on some of that terrain, really steep country.
"So if you're going to have to fight the fires at the same time, yep it's going to be tough long days."
Mr Henwood is one of about 40 firefighters from New Zealand who will join an Australian contingent of firefighters sent to help the Americans.
He said the work schedule would be two 14-day shift patterns, up to 16-hours max, with two days break in between.
In the northern Californian city of Redding from which Mr Henwood was speaking it was 41C today.
"We're not under any illusions, these fire conditions are extremely dangerous, but in saying that, we've been well prepared for the job," Mr Henwood said.
"The systems that they've got in place are the best, so safety zones, escape routes, look outs, everything like that. So if things start to go the wrong way, the obvious option is to evacuate the area as soon as possible."
It is projected that the 18 separate fires across the West Coast US state will continue to burn for the duration of August.
But despite the gruelling schedule they face, Mr Henwood said morale among the Kiwi firefighters was not an issue.
"Just being in camp is enough to do that. You don't go walking down the streets of the camp here without every single American coming to thank you for coming to help," he said.
"You know, if you're walking down the street it's the same thing, it's pretty humbling.
"We're pretty luck to get the opportunity to come here, there's a lot of people back home who missed out on coming."
The largest wildfire ever recorded in California has needed just 11 days to blacken an area nearly the size of Los Angeles — and it's only one of many enormous blazes that could make this the worst fire season in state history.
Some 14,000 firefighters from as far away as Florida and from here in New Zealand are struggling to curb 18 fires in the midst of a sweltering summer that has seen wind-whipped flames carve their way through national forest land and rural areas, threaten urban areas and incinerate neighbourhoods.
California is seeing earlier, longer and more destructive wildfire seasons because of drought, warmer weather attributed to climate change and home construction deeper into the forests.
The flames, which had burned 1,184 square kilometres, were raging in mostly remote areas and no deaths or serious injuries were reported but 75 homes were destroyed.
The blaze that broke out July 27 initially spread quickly because of what officials said was a perfect combination of weather, rugged topography and abundant brush and timber turned to tinder by years of drought.
The government is confident the United States' tough stance on all firms doing business with Iran will not apply to New Zealand.
Having re-imposed sanctions against Iran, US president Donald Trump tweeted that other nations should follow his lead, warning that any country doing business with Iran would not do business with the US.
Trade Minister David Parker said agricultural exporters should escape punishment, as US guidelines set out in 2013 exempted food from the sanctions.
"His (Trump) tweet was released contemporaneously with their more detailed policy.
"We want New Zealand companies that can legitimately trade with Iran to continue to do so, and the advice that I have had from MFAT (Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade) is that humanitarian goods can be traded, including medicines and food," Mr Parker said.
But, National trade spokesperson Todd McClay said firms were likely to stay away from Iran.
"Any uncertainty for a business is not good."
"With the US saying they're going to sanction or target countries or companies that trade with Iran, even though it's legal, is too much uncertainty for New Zealand businesses," Mr McClay said.
New Zealand exports with Iran rose by 51 percent to $173 million in the June year compared to the previous year, with dairy products accounting for 86 percent of that. Butter sales stood at $140m.
In return, New Zealand imported $6m worth of goods, mainly dates.
Fonterra is a big dairy exporter to the region, but refused to comment.
Dairy Companies Association executive director Kimberly Crewther said the industry was taking Mr Trump's threats seriously.
"To date there has been been no impact on New Zealand's dairy trade to Iran.
"But we are mindful that there might be additional complexities that might start to flow through, including around the shipping routes," Ms Crewther said.
There were signs shipping companies were changing their routes to avoid sanctions, she said.
Shipping firm Maersk had said it would respect the US stance, and had gradually stopped accepting commodities that were now coming under the sanctions.
Meat exports to Iran were small in comparison to dairy, with sheep meat sales totaling $750,000.
Red Meat Industry Association trade and economic manager Sirma Karapeeva said New Zealand companies wanting to trade with Iran needed to do so with their eyes wide open.
"There are no technical reasons why they shouldn't be trading into Iran, but it has to be a commercial decision made by each and every company that chooses to enter into that market."
ASB rural economist Nathan Penny said overall Iran was a tiny part of the $55.5 billion in goods shipped overseas from New Zealand in the June 2018 year.
"Although [Iran] did have some potential this may stunt that potential going forward.
"But at this stage it's not going to impact too much given that we haven't really been able to get back into the Iranian market given the short duration since the embargo has been lifted."
International Business Forum executive director Stephen Jacobi said Mr Trump's provocative approach would bring it into conflict with the European Union, which is moving to protect its firms that do business in Iran.
He said it was another setback for open markets.
"We are looking at a ticking trade time bomb.
"The future outlook for trade is looking very dicey and New Zealand needs to be doing all it can to shore up its position in these troubled times."