Deluge in store for much of lower North Island and as low pressure system moves down the country

A deep low pressure system moving down the country is creating heavy rain across the North Island today, with flooding and rising rivers a particular concern for the North Island's East Coast.

MetService has issued severe weather warnings for the Tongariro National Park and the Kaikoura Ranges with significant rainfall through to tonight.

The low will track southeast across the lower North Island today and move to the east by Thursday, with further heavy rain expected along the way.

Taihape and the Canterbury Hills have also been issued with a severe weather watch today.

Downpours will be continuing in the lower North Island, in Wellington through to New Plymouth, however they will begin to ease tonight.

In the Bay of Plenty there will be cloud cover and showers peppered throughout the day with westerly winds too.

In Whakatane and Tauranga there will be a high of 17 degrees.

The deluge will also continue today for Whitianga and Auckland, with fresh winds in the mix also.

The rain should gradually clear this afternoon on the East Coast, with Gisborne even seeing some fine spells.

However, about 50 roads remained shut in the Gisborne region last night after heavy rain caused flooding, slips and trees to fall.

A light morning's rain is expected in Westport and Nelson, but come this afternoon things should start to fine up for everyone, with gusty winds also dying out.

It'll be overcast in Southland and Otago, with morning frosts expected for some places.

Also keep an eye out for occassional drizzle in Dunedin and Oamaru.