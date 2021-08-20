Delta shakes up plans to reopen New Zealand

While it appears New Zealand is tackling its current outbreak well, the roadmap for how the country opens up is less clear.

The steps towards ending lockdowns are now attracting attention in what's being called the roadmap out of Covid-19.

The Opposition has been demanding more details and testing methods, while the Government says New Zealand's Covid-19 response is constantly being assessed.

It was just days before the Delta outbreak that the Government divulged the plan for the country to reconnect with the rest of the world.

Under than plan, expressions of interest for travellers wanting to isolate at home instead of MIQ were meant to open up around now.

While the Delta variant outbreak has pushed that out slightly, it's still on track to happen by the end of the year.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told 1News the Government remains focused on reconnecting with the rest of the world.

"We do want to be able to reconnect, and we do want to provide for a greater amount of movement at the border than we've currently been able to provide.

"The current model we are working to, whilst it still may have an ongoing role, is unlikely to be the only route in and out of the country in the middle to long term."

However, people looking forward to the Trans-Tasman bubble reopening shouldn't hold their breath.

"The reopening is a while away; of course, the discussions are ongoing. We'll keep it on constant review," Hipkins said.

National is calling for a range of improvements to bolster the country's Covid-19 response, particularly in light of the Delta variant.

Chris Bishop, the party's Covid-19 response spokesperson, wants those changes to include a rollout of rapid antigen testing.

"They have their place. They're not to be used for diagnostic testing where we have to prove someone has Covid, but they can be used, for example, at the border to rapidly test people."

However, not everyone supports the tests, with one expert 1News spoke with saying he doesn't see a vast rollout happening here.

Otago University immunologist James Usher said the antigen tests aren't as sensitive for detecting Covid-19.

"They could be used in parallel with molecular tests such as RT-PCR tests, but it would need to be in parallel because we can't afford to miss a case."

Booster shots of Covid-19 jabs could be on the cards as the Director-General of Health says vaccination remains key to returning to normality.

"Delta is tough, and our objective is to make sure we are keeping all our options open and looking to see what is happening in other countries at the same time as we try to get our vaccination rate as high as possible," Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.