Delta outbreak: Govt looking to 'make life a little easier' for Aucklanders

While the chance of moving down alert levels for Auckland looks less promising as new Covid-19 community cases continue to emerge in and outside the city, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has hinted at some easing of restrictions.

Jacinda Ardern. Source: Breakfast

Aucklanders have been in either Level 4 or Level 3 since August 17. The rest of the country, bar some areas of Waikato at Level 3, is currently at Level 2.

But Ardern on Monday morning told Breakfast the Government's been looking at ways to "make life a little easier in Auckland".

"I've seen a lot of debate around Level 3 versus Level 2," she said.

"We do have options available to us that aren't just one big alert level shift. So we've been going through looking at all the restrictions we have and analysing whether there are things that we can do that make life a little easier in Auckland but also don't pose as much risk to Auckland.

"This afternoon you'll hear me talk a little bit more about that and about a roadmap that's not just about today's decision, but about the future."

Ardern's comments come after National leader Judith Collins and ACT leader David Seymour questioned whether or not New Zealand's elimination strategy for Covid-19 is possible and sustainable.

Ardern will announce Cabinet's decision about Auckland's alert level this afternoon at 4pm.

The announcement will be streamed live here on the 1News website, on Facebook and on TVNZ1.

People wearing face masks on Ponsonby Road in Auckland on September 29, 2021. Source: Getty

