Delight as 184 juvenile kaki birds released in Mackenzie Basin

A record breaking release of one of New Zealand's most threatened native birds, the kaki or black stilt, took place in the South Island's Mackenzie Basin today.

In total, 184 juvenile birds, which have been carefully and expertly reared in captive breeding programmes, returned to the wild this week, where their eggs were originally laid.

The species got down to just 23 birds in the 1980s, now there are 132 adults in the wild.

"It has been a struggle of quite a few years with low numbers, but now we feel numbers are increasing and we're turning a corner," Senior DOC Ranger Dean Nelson says.

It's hoped 50 per cent of the little red legged birds will survive.

The black stilts were carefully and expertly reared in captive breeding programmes, and this week were returned to the wild.
Watch: Meet the Kiwi family with four kids who packed up their lives to sail around the world

Packing in the day job and going off to travel the world is a dream many Kiwis have had. Now, the Lewis family from the Marlborough Sounds are doing just that.

With four kids in tow, Kim and Dave Lewis are setting sail on a 45 foot catamaran to see the world.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp reporter Arrun Soma went to meet the intrepid family before they set off on their massive adventure.

The Lewis family, from the Marlborough Sounds, are embarking on one massive adventure.
NZ's best long drive golfer gears up for world champs - and he's just had his first lesson

Many world class sports require a variety of skills, but it turns out golfers can focus on just one element of the game and smash it.

It's called long drive golf and the aim is simple - hit the golf ball as far as possible.

Seven Sharp reports that earlier this year Alan Stroud entered New Zealand's national competition in Orewa, and to his surprise, won.

And now he's off to the world champs, fitting them in during his honeymoon.

"Three minutes, eight balls, and the person who hits the most balls the longest over the course of five days at worlds walks home with a quarter of a million US dollars," Alan said.

A week out, he has 100 yards to add to his long drive.

"At worlds we are facing guys who have hit 460 yards."

Surprisingly, Alan revealed: "On Monday I had my first ever golf lesson, one-on-one with an actual golf coach."

Alan will be interrupting his honeymoon to take part in the world champs.
