Delays on West Coast roads after wet weather causes slips

A number of slips are causing delays for road users travelling up and down the South Island's West Coast.
The New Zealand Transport Agency says 240mm of rain fell over 24 hour period, causing slips on State Highway 6 and the road to be closed between Haast and Ross, south of Hokitika.
The road has just been reopened but delays are expected with road access down to a single lane in a number of places.
Drivers are advised to expect delays and drive to the conditions, taking care around the clean-up crews and traffic managers.
Rain is now easing in South Westland and surface water is starting to recede.
