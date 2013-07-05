Delays on West Coast roads after wet weather causes slips

A number of slips are causing delays for road users travelling up and down the South Island's West Coast.

Police road closed Source: 1 NEWS

The New Zealand Transport Agency says 240mm of rain fell over 24 hour period, causing slips on State Highway 6 and the road to be closed between Haast and Ross, south of Hokitika.

The road has just been reopened but delays are expected with road access down to a single lane in a number of places.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and drive to the conditions, taking care around the clean-up crews and traffic managers.