Delays to Wellington train services after breakdown

Passengers on a train headed from Wellington to Waikanae have been stranded for over an hour after a mechanical fault.

A Metlink spokesperson told 1 NEWS the 6pm service from Wellington to Waikanae experienced the fault within a kilometre after leaving the Wellington train station.

The train then attempted to return to the station but was unable to.

The train is blocking one of the three main lines out of Wellington so other services are experiencing up to 20 minute delays as they try to cope with the backlog.