Delays on State Highway One near Taupo after fatal crash

One person has died after a car crashed with a cyclist in Taupo.
The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating the crash near the Taupo Bypass intersection (SH1) with Broadlands Road.
The northbound lanes are closed while emergency services respond to the crash.
Diversions are in place at Centennial Drive and Broadlands Road.
The NZ Transport Agency is asking motorists to avoid travelling through the area if they can or expect delays.
