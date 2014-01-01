Delays remain on State Highway south of Kaikoura after overnight crash

Source:
Part of State Highway One between Kaikoura and Cheviot in Canterbury is under stop/go traffic management this morning following a crash overnight.
Police say a truck went off the road, crashing into bushes just before 9pm last night.
The driver suffered minor injures.
The road is down to one lane until the truck is removed around this afternoon.
Motorists are being urged to stay patient whilst contractors work to clear the crash site.
