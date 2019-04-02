TODAY |

Delays expected in Auckland due to network issue and truck hitting rail bridge

Train users could face delays today in Auckland with network control issues compounding an earlier incident where a truck hit a rail overbridge.

Train lines were halted on the Western Line this morning after a truck hit a rail bridge on Titirangi Road between Margan Avenue and Great North Road about 8am.

The road was blocked in both directions while the vehicle was removed and the bridge is inspected.

The driver sustained moderate injuries and is was take to Waitakere Hospital.

Auckland Transport also said just before 11am that a "network control matter" is impacted all other rail lines.

"Trains across the network are delayed or cancelled due to a network control matter," they said on Twitter.

"It is unknown when normal service will resume."

The inspection of the rail bridge will be undertaken by KiwiRail, but an Auckland Transport spokesperson could not confirm when.

In the meantime, train tickets and AT HOP cards will be accepted on buses.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS
