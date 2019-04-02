Delays expected after truck hits rail bridge in Auckland

Train lines are halted in Auckland this morning after a truck hit a rail bridge.
Police told 1 NEWS they were called to a truck rolling on Titirangi Road at 8am.
The road is blocked in both directions, and a tow truck is on the way.
The driver sustained moderate injuries and is being sent to Waitakere Hospital.
Auckland Transport said in a tweet delays and cancellations are expected.
The crash happened on Titirangi Road, between Margan Avenue and Great North Road, in New Lynn.
Titirangi Road is closed and motorists are advised to follow directions of emergency services.