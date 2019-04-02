Delays expected after truck hits rail bridge in Auckland

Train lines are halted in Auckland this morning after a truck hit a rail bridge.

Police told 1 NEWS they were called to a truck rolling on Titirangi Road at 8am.

The road is blocked in both directions, and a tow truck is on the way.

The driver sustained moderate injuries and is being sent to Waitakere Hospital.

Auckland Transport said in a tweet delays and cancellations are expected.

The crash happened on Titirangi Road, between Margan Avenue and Great North Road, in New Lynn.