TODAY |

Delays expected after truck hits rail bridge in Auckland

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Transport
Auckland

Train lines are halted in Auckland this morning after a truck hit a rail bridge.

Police told 1 NEWS they were called to a truck rolling on Titirangi Road at 8am.

The road is blocked in both directions, and a tow truck is on the way.

The driver sustained moderate injuries and is being sent to Waitakere Hospital.

Auckland Transport said in a tweet delays and cancellations are expected.

The crash happened on Titirangi Road, between Margan Avenue and Great North Road, in New Lynn.

Titirangi Road is closed and motorists are advised to follow directions of emergency services.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Transport
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
K-Pop star Goo Hara found dead at home in Seoul
2
Man shot dead by police after holding children hostage described as 'a bit of a recluse'
3
Samoa's measles crisis deepens as death toll reaches 22 - all but one under the age of five
4
Dame Valerie Adams makes history again, but this time not on the athletics track
5
Students faced mistake in NCEA Level 2 maths exam
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Trains along Wellington's Kapiti line resume after person falls on tracks, but delays expected

Report critical over lack of action on dire state of public hospitals

Students faced mistake in NCEA Level 2 maths exam
02:38

Lack of Māori being voted onto local body councils called out as racism