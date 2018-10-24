TODAY |

Delays expected after truck crash leaves debris across Waikato Expressway

Motorists are warned to expect delays on the Waikato Expressway (State Highway 1) after a truck and trailer unit crashed this morning blocking lanes.

Police says the truck hit a barrier, continued over it and it and hit an overbridge on the Waikato Expressway, near Paddy Road, Rangiriri, at around 3.15am, police said.

No one was injured in the incident.

A significant amount of debris is covering the road. One lane in each direction was opened over the course of the morning, but the road will be blocked again while the crane arrives to remove the vehicle.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and to expect delays.

 

