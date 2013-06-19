Delays expected after truck and tractor collision near Hastings leaves one person seriously injured

Traffic is down to one lane near Hastings after a truck and tractor crash, which left one person with serious injuries.

The crash happened on Taihape Road, north-west of Hastings, at 11.30am.

A loaded logging truck collided with a tractor, with the tractor driver taken to hospital in a serious condition. The truck driver was uninjured.

Taihape Road is down to one lane, and more traffic is expected at 4pm when logs are due to be cleared off the road.

Drivers have been asked to take an alternative route if possible or delay their travel plans.