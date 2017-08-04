Delays expected after crash closes part of Auckland's Southern Motorway

Source:
A truck and motorcyclist have collided on Auckland's Southern Motorway, seriously injuring the rider and closing a section of the motorway northbound.
Source: 1 NEWS
It's closed between Hingaia Road, Karaka and Takanini.
Police say the road isn't expected to be closed for a significant amount of time, however motorists can expect delays.
The motorcyclist has serious injuries and is being transported to Middlemore Hospital.
Police are still at the scene and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news