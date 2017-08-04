Delays expected after crash closes part of Auckland's Southern Motorway

A truck and motorcyclist have collided on Auckland's Southern Motorway, seriously injuring the rider and closing a section of the motorway northbound.

Source: 1 NEWS

It's closed between Hingaia Road, Karaka and Takanini.

Police say the road isn't expected to be closed for a significant amount of time, however motorists can expect delays.

The motorcyclist has serious injuries and is being transported to Middlemore Hospital.