Delays ease after crash blocks lane on Auckland Harbour Bridge as holiday traffic builds

Traffic has eased southbound on Auckland's northern motorway after a crash blocked a lane on the harbour bridge earlier this afternoon.

NZTA says there are moderate delays south from Greville Road heading into the city.

Southbound traffic was heavy at the time of the crash at 12.30pm and still heavily congested when the scene was cleared.

Thousands of people are heading out of Auckland this afternoon for the long Anniversary Day weekend.

In the South Island, NZTA is opening State Highway 73 over the weekend following the massive slip on the Lower Otira Gorge caused by las weekend's big storm.