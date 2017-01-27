 

Delays ease after crash blocks lane on Auckland Harbour Bridge as holiday traffic builds

Traffic has eased southbound on Auckland's northern motorway after a crash blocked a lane on the harbour bridge earlier this afternoon.

NZTA says there are moderate delays south from Greville Road heading into the city.

The crash blocked on lane on the Harbour Bridge as motorists head away for the long week.
Southbound traffic was heavy at the time of the crash at 12.30pm and still heavily congested when the scene was cleared.

Thousands of people are heading out of Auckland this afternoon for the long Anniversary Day weekend.

In the South Island, NZTA is opening State Highway 73 over the weekend following the massive slip on the Lower Otira Gorge caused by las weekend's big storm.

The road will be open with two lanes and speed restrictions past the slip at Deception Point.

State Highway 73 is still officially closed, but access is being opened to the public for 10 minutes every hour.
Arthur's Pass finally welcomes first traffic after huge landslip

