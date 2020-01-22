Delays for commuters as rush-hour crash temporarily closes Auckland motorway

A crash on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway shut a section of the motorway for a time this afternoon, causing massive delays for commuters.

Hobsonville crash. Source: NZTA

The rush hour crash happened just after the Hobsonville Road exchange on State Highway 16 around 4.50pm.

North and southbound lanes of the motorway were closed between the Hobsonville Road Interchange and the Brigham Creek Roundabout, but have now re-opened.

Police say two people have sustained serious injuries in the two-vehicle crash and have been taken to hospital.