TODAY |

Delays for commuters as rush-hour crash temporarily closes Auckland motorway

Source:  1 NEWS

A crash on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway shut a section of the motorway for a time this afternoon, causing massive delays for commuters.

Hobsonville crash. Source: NZTA

The rush hour crash happened just after the Hobsonville Road exchange on State Highway 16 around 4.50pm.

North and southbound lanes of the motorway were closed between the Hobsonville Road Interchange and the Brigham Creek Roundabout, but have now re-opened. 

Police say two people have sustained serious injuries in the two-vehicle crash and have been taken to hospital.

The NZ Transport Agency says to adrive with care in the area.

New Zealand
Auckland
Accidents
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Lotto's missing $17 million winner comes forward at last
2
US police say woman killed her three children found in Phoenix home
3
Hi-5 teases adult-only reunion concert
4
Scammed Chinese workers who were promised fairness instead told to leave NZ, union says
5
Europe's largest winter music festival to debut at Otago's Cardrona Alpine Resort
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:04

More Mongrel Mob, Black Power gang members arrested amid tensions in Hawke's Bay

State Highway 1 closed in Waikato after multiple people injured in crash
00:32

Teen guide injured in White Island eruption thanks NZ public for support from his hospital bed

In-N-Out Burger to open pop-up store in Auckland