Delays at Auckland Airport after system failure

Travellers are experiencing delays at Auckland Airport today after a computer system malfunction which is also causing delays at some airports in Australia.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has confirmed the malfunction is due to a "technical issue" with its Advance Passenger Processing system.

The system has been down since 9.30am and INZ are using manual back-ups systems to process overseas passengers arriving in New Zealand.

INZ spokesperson Senta Jehle says work is being undertaken to get the system: "up and running as soon as possible".

A spokesperson at Wellington Airport said there is a problem with the passport checking system being down there too which means they are having to check passengers in manually.

The spokesperson said this isn't currently affecting the airport because there are no international arrivals or departures until later on this afternoon.

The next international arrival is at 2:40 from Brisbane and then the next departure is a flight back to Brisbane at 3:15.

The same passenger processing system is causing delays across the Tasman at Sydney and Melbourne international airports.

