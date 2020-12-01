Delays after uneven road surface closes two lanes on Northern Motorway in Auckland

Auckland motorists are facing delays after one lane in each direction of the Northern Motorway was closed because its road surface was uneven.

Traffic builds between Upper Harbour Highway and Greville Road on State Highway 1 after lifting of the road surface closes two lanes. Source: NZTA

NZTA Auckland system manager Andrea Williamson said the other two lanes in each direction between Greville Road and Upper Harbour Highway on SH1 remain open.

“The lanes are closed because the road surface in the two righthand lanes has lifted, causing a significant speed bump for vehicles.”

The lanes are expected to be closed for the rest of the day.

Road crews will investigate and repad the damage tonight.