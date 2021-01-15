Delays after truck flips on State Highway 1 near Taupō

Motorists heading north on State Highway 1 near Taupō should expect delays after a truck and trailer flipped on the Waikato River Road Bridge.

Northbound traffic was backed up for at least two kilometres. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash, and traffic is down to one lane.

The crash is blocking lanes on #SH1 near Karetoto Rd in Wairakei just north of Taupō. Source: 1 NEWS

