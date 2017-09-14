Defining day on the campaign trail with final TVNZ leaders debate and 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll going to air

It's shaping up to be a defining day on the campaign trail today, as the final 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll will be released and the final TVNZ leaders debate happening tonight.

The leaders debate is on TVNZ1 and 1 NEWS NOW at 7pm, with the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll released on 1 NEWS at 6pm.

The last poll showed Labour jumping one point higher to 44 per cent, while National climbed one point from the previous poll to 40 per cent.

Alarmingly for National the Greens were up by two per cent to seven per cent, meaning they could form a government with Labour if the results panned out on election day.

Bill English and Jacinda Ardern will have one more chance to sway public opinion in the debate hosted by Mike Hosking tonight.