Defining day on the campaign trail with final TVNZ leaders debate and 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll going to air

It's shaping up to be a defining day on the campaign trail today, as the final 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll will be released and the final TVNZ leaders debate happening tonight.

Both have made small gains in this week's poll, with Labour's lead over National remaining at four points.
Source: 1 NEWS

The leaders debate is on TVNZ1 and 1 NEWS NOW at 7pm, with the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll released on 1 NEWS at 6pm.

The last poll showed Labour jumping one point higher to 44 per cent, while National climbed one point from the previous poll to 40 per cent.

Alarmingly for National the Greens were up by two per cent to seven per cent, meaning they could form a government with Labour if the results panned out on election day.

Bill English and Jacinda Ardern will have one more chance to sway public opinion in the debate hosted by Mike Hosking tonight.

With the polls closer than ever both candidates are sure to come out swinging, making for a lively evening of political theatre.

Our latest poll shows Labour and Greens could form the next government, and the importance of the youth vote.

'Something's clearly going on here in terms of this idea of a youth quake' – Corin Dann on huge new Colmar Brunton poll

