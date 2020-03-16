TODAY |

Defibrillators gifted to rural communities in bid to save lives

Source:  1 NEWS

New figures released this week show only 13 per cent of people who have a cardiac arrest outside of hospital will survive.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Only 13 per cent of those who have cardiac arrest will survive.

Doing CPR effectively is key and so is having a defibrillator nearby.

For many remote or rural communities, that's been a real concern. But from this week it will be changing.

ASB has got behind St John to gift 28 defibrillators to rural, remote and vulnerable communities across New Zealand.

"It's all about supporting NZ's rural communities and looking after our people," ASB’s Ilesha Schiphorst told Seven Sharp.

A St John's report reveals cardiac arrest numbers are higher in rural areas and in areas of socioeconomic deprivation.

The ambulance service attends five cardiac arrest events a day.

To see how much the defibrillator gifts means to those in need the most, watch the video above.

New Zealand
Health
