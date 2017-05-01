 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


'The defendant would force feed food into the baby's mouth', court told as Auckland daycare teacher goes on trial

share

Will Hine 

1 NEWS Reporter

An Auckland daycare teacher has gone on trial, accused of assaulting nine pre-schoolers in her care.

It's alleged Lynn Abraham smacked some children and forced food into the mouths of others.
Source: 1 NEWS

It's alleged Lynn Abraham smacked some children and forced food into the mouths of others.

The 59-year-old is also said to have put adhesive tape across one child's mouth and washed another child's mouth out with soap.

Crown Prosecutor Brian Dickey said one of the children alleged to have been force fed was just a year old.

"The defendant would force feed food into the baby's mouth… and then close her mouth until she ate," he said.

Abraham, who was the manager of the daycare centre, faces 11 charges.

"It is important that the law is upheld, especially in a case such as this where we've got young children in the environment of an early childhood centre. They're there because their parents or guardians have essentially placed them into care," Mr Dickey said.

The incidents are alleged to have happened between October 2011 and May 2016.

One of Abraham's former colleagues, Jennifer Wong, broke down in tears describing how a pre-schooler had been smacked on his hand and bottom.

"He runs around, been warned, [but didn't] listen. And then he got smacked on the hand, and he cries. Came back, got smacked on his bum," Ms Wong said.

She said another child had adhesive tape placed on her mouth after she refused to be quiet.

The names of the daycare centre and its owner are suppressed.

Eight Crown witnesses are expected to be called.

The trial continues.

Related

Will Hine

Crime and Justice

Auckland

Lynn Abraham.

Photo: This is the Auckland daycare teacher on trial accused of assaulting nine pre-schoolers

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:17
2
She was appearing with ex-baseball star boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, but all eyes were only on Jennifer Lopez.

Watch: What is she wearing? Almost nude J-Lo leaves Latin Billboard Awards viewers gobsmacked

00:42
3
Joshua defeated Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round in front of 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Watch: Anthony Joshua reveals black and blue face after being pummelled by Wladimir Klitschko


00:22
4
About five people rush to rescue a baby from floodwaters moving rapidly past overturned car.

Raw video: Men rescue baby from overturned truck as raging floodwaters swamp vehicle

00:44
5
The former All Black was back to his playmaking best to the dismay of Stade Francais.

Watch: Dan Carter executes trademark reverse flick offload perfectly to set up Racing teammate for unstoppable try

02:17
Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

A rap battle of a different kind: Eminem's hit track Lose Yourself played in Wellington court in case against National

Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

Kylie Frost and her support crew after completing the 2016 Run Out West.

'I've got a long way to go but I'm determined' - Auckland mum's race to beat debilitating disease and complete an Iron Man

Kylie Frost's disease causes some bones to fuse due to inflammation, but she's not letting it stop her.

00:53
Masters Games' CEO Jennah Wooten spoke to Breakfast about the success of the Auckland event.

'Best games ever, a phenomenal result' - New Zealand 2017 declared the greatest World Masters Games

The Masters Games' CEO spoke talked about the success of the Auckland event.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:40
The men were escorted from the rally as the crowd chanted “U.S.A”.

'Get em out of here!' Trump brandishes protestors waving Russian flags during rally

The US President was quick to thank the legal system.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ