'The defendant would force feed food into the baby's mouth', court told as Auckland daycare teacher goes on trial

An Auckland daycare teacher has gone on trial, accused of assaulting nine pre-schoolers in her care.

It's alleged Lynn Abraham smacked some children and forced food into the mouths of others.

The 59-year-old is also said to have put adhesive tape across one child's mouth and washed another child's mouth out with soap.

Crown Prosecutor Brian Dickey said one of the children alleged to have been force fed was just a year old.

"The defendant would force feed food into the baby's mouth… and then close her mouth until she ate," he said.

Abraham, who was the manager of the daycare centre, faces 11 charges.

"It is important that the law is upheld, especially in a case such as this where we've got young children in the environment of an early childhood centre. They're there because their parents or guardians have essentially placed them into care," Mr Dickey said.

The incidents are alleged to have happened between October 2011 and May 2016.

One of Abraham's former colleagues, Jennifer Wong, broke down in tears describing how a pre-schooler had been smacked on his hand and bottom.

"He runs around, been warned, [but didn't] listen. And then he got smacked on the hand, and he cries. Came back, got smacked on his bum," Ms Wong said.

She said another child had adhesive tape placed on her mouth after she refused to be quiet.

The names of the daycare centre and its owner are suppressed.

Eight Crown witnesses are expected to be called.