TODAY |

Defence urges jury in top Northland cop's sexual assault trial to use 'hard-headed analysis'

Chris Chang
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Northland
Chris Chang
Crime and Justice

The defence lawyer for a top Northland police officer has urged the jury to use logic and "hard-headed analysis" when considering its verdict.

Detective Inspector Kevin Burke faces four charges of sexual assault against two women, between 2002 and 2003.

Arthur Fairley rubbished claims from the Crown that the two complainants' allegations were "not an extraordinary coincidence".

"You just have to look at the two complainants to see they are totally different," Mr Fairley told the jury.

"Be careful of this two-on-one sort of stuff," he added.

"Ask yourself at each turn; how plausible is this? Does it really hang together."

"This is not a popularity contest about who we like. There are no forensics to help us, it's word against word."

Earlier Crown prosecutor Jo Murdoch told the jury Burke abused the trust and confidence the two women placed in him.

"You can be sure both complainants were sexually assaulted, as they allege, when you consider the striking similarities… they were taken advantage of by the man whom they sought help from."

Both complainants were "vulnerable and susceptible to the defendant," she argued.

Burke denies all the charges.

Kevin Burke denies allegations that he sexually assaulted two women. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Northland
Chris Chang
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Momma Doof' fined for hosting unlicensed parties for hundreds of teens at Christchurch barn
2
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
3
Dolphins (file picture).
More than a dozen dolphins die after stranding in Marlborough Sounds
4
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Four-week-old baby girl killed in Kaitaia named by police as homicide investigation continues
5
Woman and four-year-old boy missing in Wellington found safe and well
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:54
Invercargill Mayor, Sir Tim Shadbolt, says the government needs to back off.

'Leave us alone' says Invercargill's SIT in face of polytechnic merger proposal
01:03
Canterbury District Commander superintendent John Price appeared emotional as he spoke to reporters about last night’s shooting.

'It tears at the very fabric of our society' - Police make emotional statement after man shoots at officers in Christchurch
The President’s former fixer has been jailed on campaign finance violations, relating to hush payments he made on behalf of Mr Trump.

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen disbarred from practising law
00:24
There are reports a person has been shot following an incident in Christchurch’s Shirley.

Man shot by police in Christchurch gunfight wanted after cop cars twice fired upon at the weekend