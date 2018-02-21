Defence says accused did not help friend end her own life

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Derek Fox read the first official Te Karere news bulletin in 1983, – all four minutes of it!
Cyclone Gita has left a huge trail of destruction on Takaka Hill after slamming into the South Island yesterday.
Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on a farm in Bainham.
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Mauricio Torrealba told 1NEWS about his "scary" experience.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ