The defence will open its case this morning in the Grace Millane trial.

The prosecution wound up its evidence last week against the 27-year-old accused of murdering the British backpacker.

Central to that evidence was CCTV footage of the man removing a suitcase from his hotel containing the body of Ms Millane.

The court also watched a second police interview with the defendant, who admitted she died while in his company but denied it was intentional.