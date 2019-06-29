TODAY |

Defence minister says $18m all-terrain vehicles approved

By Jonathan Mitchell of rnz.co.nz

It's out with the old and in with the new for some of the military's vehicle fleet.

Defence Minister Ron Mark told RNZ that Cabinet had approved $18.6 million to buy a group of light vehicles - probably the Polaris MRZR - a type of all-terrain vehicle.

He said those would replace a number of the quad bikes in the current fleet.

As well, Mr Mark said the green light had been given to buy up to 43 Protected Vehicle Mediums which are used to transport troops.

Defence Minister Ron Mark
Defence Minister Ron Mark. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Mark said these vehicles would replace the current Armoured Pinzgauers and Unimogs - which he used when he was in the Army.

"Due to age and lack of protection, they are no longer adequate for many operational tasks.

"We're looking for vehicles to fill roles such as troop transport, command and communications, and casualty evacuation," he said.

Mr Mark said he would take a plan to Cabinet next year on the best deal for the Protected Vehicle Mediums - and he was open to the idea of buying a mix of second-hand and new versions.

Chad Preece, who's with the Defence Force, said the protected vehicles were a step-up for the military.

"The protected vehicles give us a contemporary level of protection in line with our allies and pitched against the potential sort of possible threats that we face," he said.

Mr Mark said the two procurements were an important first step in the plan to upgrade the military's old and dated equipment.

That was part of the Defence Capability Plan, announced earlier this month, which outlined $20 billion worth of spending over the next decade.

The Polaris MRZR - a type of all-terrain vehicle.
The Polaris MRZR - a type of all-terrain vehicle. Source: Supplied
