Defence Minister in brief tussle over cowboy hat at Fleetwood Mac tribute show

The Defence Minister's cowboy hat was taken from him during a Fleetwood Mac tribute show in Wairarapa earlier this month, resulting in a brief scuffle between Ron Mark and another person before it was returned. 

Mr Mark told media that a man who had too much to drink took his hat at the Seven Wonders Fleetwood Mac Showcase in Carterton. 

"I grabbed him by the shirt, he eventually gave my hat back and later on in the evening we caught up, he apologised, I apologised.

"We shook hands, that was it."

When asked why he wanted Mr Mark's cowboy hat, Mr Mark said, "you tell me why men who have been drinking suddenly decide they want my hat, sometimes men do silly things".

Mr Mark said friends of the man approached him after, telling Mr Mark the man was "a really good guy". 

"I said to him, people tell me you’re a really good bloke, and he said 'yeah people tell me the same about you'."

