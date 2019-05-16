TODAY |

Defence lawyers have obligation to 'robustly defend' clients accused of sex crimes but 'rape myths' have no place in court – top barrister

Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

Defence lawyers have a responsibility to "robustly defend" those accused of sexual assault but  "rape myths" have no place in the courtroom, a leading defence lawyer says.

Annabel Cresswell who has defended over 20 sexual assault cases told TVNZ1's Breakfast defence lawyers want to make the court process easier for sexual assault complainants.

"We are aware of toxic masculinity and we are aware of rape myths and we are trying to work with the courts and with the law to make the complaints stay in court easier," she said.

Ms Cresswell says defence lawyers don't employ "rape myths" in court.

"I would never argue that myself and I don’t know any defence lawyers who do try and argue and use those rape myths anymore," she says.

"It doesn't serve anyone to be attacking woman and to be buying into these rape myths and we're not doing it."

But Ms Cresswell says the defence lawyers still have a job to do.

"We do have to defend our client and we do have to cross-examine them. The client has a right to a robust defence.

"You need to allow defence layers to do their jobs, test and challenge the evidence and trust us that we are trying to do our best to make the day in court easier for the complainant."

She says attitudes are changing, "we are getting there and we are doing our absolute best, nobody wants to see complainants have a terrible day in court."

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Defence lawyers have an obligation to do their best to defend those accused the crime, Annabel Cresswell says. Source: Breakfast
    More From
    New Zealand
    Crime and Justice
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke skulls a cold beer during day two of the Fifth Test match in the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
    Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke dies, aged 89
    2
    Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
    'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
    3
    Ethan Bryant posted online seeking the culprits – and was soon tipped off.
    'That's how it's done' - Tauranga workshop owner tracks down alleged thieves and reclaims stolen goods
    4
    Woman charged with murder after CCTV captures man being shoved off Las Vegas bus
    5
    Talula Hodder and her son Theodore, who received a letter from the IRD about his earnings despite on being seven months old.
    IRD error leads to babies being sent income tax letters
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    03:45
    Isaac Giesen is preparing for a whole new adventure.

    Kiwi mental health advocate who rowed solo across the Atlantic has new adventure

    02:23
    Skye Stevenson was shocked to see the horrible mess at the end of her drive on Sunday.

    Nine-year-old 'can't get her head around' why anyone would smash her pony manure stall
    The offender entered the Mobil station on the corner of Ferry Road and Hargood Street, Christchurch at around 9pm on Tuesday 14 May.

    Shotgun wielding man robs Christchurch service station
    05:11
    A digital security expert gives the latest tips on how to avoid becoming a victim.

    How to avoid being the victim of hackers targeting Kiwi loyalty schemes