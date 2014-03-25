Defence Force searching for New Zealand-owned yacht in distress off Fiji with four people onboard

The New Zealand Defence Force has sent an emergency aircraft to search for a New Zealand-owned yacht which activated its emergency beacon off the coast of Fiji this morning.

Four people are aboard the 18-metre yacht which put out an emergency call 425km southeast off the coast of the Fijian capital Suva.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb said a P-3K2 Orion aircraft left Auckland this morning to search for the yacht and was expected to reach its estimated location before noon.

"We dispatched the Orion as soon as we received the request for assistance. Time is of the essence in situations like this. The Orion's priority is to locate the vessel, ascertain the nature of its problem and provide assistance as required," Air Commodore Webb said.

Crew members on the yacht sent text messages to their relatives overnight to inform them their vessel's backstay was broken, affecting their ability to sail.