Defence Force personnel heading to Middle East

A contingent of 30 NZ Defence Force personnel is heading to the Middle East for a short-term deployment in support of New Zealand, Australian and coalition operations in the region.

Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft Source: NZDF

The detachment and an RNZAF Hercules are being deployed until mid-June at the request of the Australian Defence Force and will operate as part of its Air Mobility Task Group.

The Commander Joint Forces NZ, Major-General Tim Gall, says the Hercules' primary task is to transport people, equipment and supplies in Iraq, Afghanistan, South Sudan and the Sinai Peninsula.

He says the deployment will provide additional capacity during a period of high operational tempo.

The detachment includes aircraft technicians, logistics specialists, maintenance personnel and an Air Movements Load Team.