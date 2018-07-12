 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Defence Force nurses deployed as cover in recent nationwide strikes

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Seventeen Defence Force nurses were called in to help in hospitals during the recent nurses' strike.

The Defence Minister, Ron Mark, made the statement in Parliament before Question Time this afternoon.

He said it followed a request from the Health Minister, David Clark, for a small detachment of Regular Force nurses able to perform general nursing duties in the event of a strike.

"On 12th July, seventeen New Zealand Defence Force nurses undertook nursing duties at five Ministry of Health priority locations across New Zealand to support the provision of life-preserving services agreed between the district health boards and the Nurses Organisation."

Mr Mark said the nurses worked in Waikato, Canterbury, Invercargill, Palmerston North and Taupō.

"Fifteen of the nurses worked in emergency departments while two of the nurses worked in Waikato intensive care."

Dr Clark thanked the nurses from the Defence Force who assisted during the strike and also other nurses who did work on the day of the strike to make sure life-preserving services were in place.

"It's happened in the past, the army are there for a range of reasons and they make themselves available to help, the nurses in the workforce made themselves available to help - everyone worked constructively together to make sure that safety came first."

More than 20,000 nurses hit picket lines, demanding a better offer from health bosses. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
2

Watch: World champion sevens stars Portia Woodman and Gayle Broughton show off classic dance moves after arriving home
3

Video: US baseball fan incorrectly lambasted as 'monster' for 'stealing' kid's ball
4

'Part of you would like to be out there' - Crusaders great Richie McCaw admits missing play-offs
5

Australian sevens’ players tackle each other in humiliating fashion after jinking Irish footwork leaves them flailing in rival’s wake

MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Students inside charter school

Six more charter schools to become designated character schools in 2019
01:34
National Party leader Simon Bridges accused the Government of 'going soft' on beneficiaries.

Watch: Winston Peters has House laughing saying he’s concerned Jacinda Ardern will call and say ‘this job looks too easy’ during exchange with Simon Bridges
Police in the UK are searching for the nerve agent that left a British couple them fighting for their lives in Salisbury.

'I feel lucky I survived but I've also lost so much' - Novichok survivor doubts he will get over attack

Kingi Tūheitia.

SFO searches office of the Māori King
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:34
National Party leader Simon Bridges accused the Government of 'going soft' on beneficiaries.

Watch: Winston Peters has House laughing saying he’s concerned Jacinda Ardern will call and say ‘this job looks too easy’ during exchange with Simon Bridges

'Some girls now take the pill to stop their bleeding' - charity says 'period poverty' forcing Kiwi girls to take desperate sanitary measures

'Part of you would like to be out there' - Crusaders great Richie McCaw admits missing play-offs

Ninety per cent of New Zealanders support decriminalisation of medical cannabis, says Drug Foundation

Double delight as All Blacks Sevens claim World Cup title with final demolition of England