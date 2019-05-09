Defence Force names New Zealand SAS soldier who died following training incident in Auckland

A member of the New Zealand Special Air Service (SAS) has died following a training incident in Auckland last night.

NZ Defence Force has confirmed he was Lance Corporal Nicholas Kahotea, 1st New Zealand Special Air Service Regiment.

He was immediately airlifted to Auckland City Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) said in a statement.

According to the NZDF he successfully completed NZSAS selection and was badged as an NZSAS operator in December 2014.

He served in Afghanistan, and was awarded the following medals: New Zealand Operational Service Medal (NZOSM), New Zealand Defence Service Medal (NZDSM), New Zealand General Service (NZGSM) and NATO ISAF (Afghanistan).

The NZDF says "he will be remembered as a professional soldier, a father and friend to many."



It comes as the NZDF and the United States Army Aviation Regiment carried out a joint military exercise, involving personnel and aircraft, in Auckland and Waiouru, beginning May 8, and scheduled to finish on May 23, the NZDF said on Facebook.

The training exercise, which is being conducted "to practise counter-terrorism integration techniques between the two countries," involves day and night flying, and live firing within the Kaipara Air Weapons Range.

The soldier's family has been informed and are being supported following the incident.



Police are investigating on behalf of the Coroner, and the NZDF will hold a Court of Inquiry into the death, they said.



In a statement, Acting Defence Minister Winston Peters said, "Our deepest condolences and sympathies go to the family of the New Zealand SAS trooper killed in a training accident last night.

"As the Police and New Zealand Defence Force are investigating the incident, I have no further comment to make at this time."