TODAY |

Defence Force names New Zealand SAS soldier who died following training incident in Auckland

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Defence

A member of the New Zealand Special Air Service (SAS) has died following a training incident in Auckland last night.

NZ Defence Force has confirmed he was Lance Corporal Nicholas Kahotea, 1st New Zealand Special Air Service Regiment.

He was immediately airlifted to Auckland City Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) said in a statement.

According to the NZDF he successfully completed NZSAS selection and was badged as an NZSAS operator in December 2014.

He served in Afghanistan, and was awarded the following medals: New Zealand Operational Service Medal (NZOSM), New Zealand Defence Service Medal (NZDSM), New Zealand General Service (NZGSM) and NATO ISAF (Afghanistan).

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The trooper was critically injured in an exercise in Auckland last night. Source: 1 NEWS

    The NZDF says "he will be remembered as a professional soldier, a father and friend to many."

    It comes as the NZDF and the United States Army Aviation Regiment carried out a joint military exercise, involving personnel and aircraft, in Auckland and Waiouru, beginning May 8, and scheduled to finish on May 23, the NZDF said on Facebook.

    The training exercise, which is being conducted "to practise counter-terrorism integration techniques between the two countries," involves day and night flying, and live firing within the Kaipara Air Weapons Range. 

    The soldier's family has been informed and are being supported following the incident.

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      Mr Peters says he couldn’t confirm whether the soldier was part of a joint New Zealand-US exercise. Source: 1 NEWS

      Police are investigating on behalf of the Coroner, and the NZDF will hold a Court of Inquiry into the death, they said.

      In a statement, Acting Defence Minister Winston Peters said, "Our deepest condolences and sympathies go to the family of the New Zealand SAS trooper killed in a training accident last night.

       "As the Police and New Zealand Defence Force are investigating the incident, I have no further comment to make at this time."

      Mr Peters told media this afternoon he could not confirm the incident happened during the joint training exercise with the US, but did say the exercise has been suspended.

        Your playlist will load after this ad

        Lance Corporal Nicholas Kahotea died after an accident in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS
        More From
        New Zealand
        Auckland
        Defence
        MOST
        POPULAR STORIES
        1
        02:30
        Lance Corporal Nicholas Kahotea died after an accident in Auckland.
        Defence Force names New Zealand SAS soldier who died following training incident in Auckland
        2
        A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
        Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
        3
        Britain TV host Piers Morgan slams royal couple over baby name Archie Harrison
        4
        Hello, Archie! Prince Harry, Meghan introduce the world to their son
        5
        George Clooney doesn't want to be royal baby's godfather
        MORE FROM
        New Zealand
        MORE
        Wilson the dog

        Dog owners find beloved pet dead at West Auckland doggy daycare
        A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.

        Man pleads guilty to drink driving causing death of Auckland taxi driver

        Driver who struck and killed man walking his dog in Christchurch sentenced to community work
        Traffic is at a standstill on Auckland's Southern Motorway due to an incident south of the city.

        Person dies after reportedly falling from moving vehicle on major Auckland motorway