Defence Force investigating potential engine fire in plane at Whenuapai air base
The Defence Force is investigating a potential engine fire in a plane at the RNZAF's Whenuapai air base in Auckland today.
In a statement from the NZDF, they said "one of our Orion aircraft has had an engine fire indication while taxiing at RNZAF Base Auckland," this afternoon.
"The crew conducted a precautionary shutdown and evacuated with no injuries."
The Fire service say they responded to an incident at the airbase but have been stood down.
The cause of the incident is now under investigation, the NZDF said.
