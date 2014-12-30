Defence Force investigating potential engine fire in plane at Whenuapai air base

The Defence Force is investigating a potential engine fire in a plane at the RNZAF's Whenuapai air base in Auckland today.

Whenuapai

In a statement from the NZDF, they said "one of our Orion aircraft has had an engine fire indication while taxiing at RNZAF Base Auckland," this afternoon.

"The crew conducted a precautionary shutdown and evacuated with no injuries."

The Fire service say they responded to an incident at the airbase but have been stood down.