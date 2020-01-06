TODAY |

Defence Force administrator accused of embezzling $225k for gambling habit

A New Zealand Defence Force administrator is facing several charges after she was accused of embezzling $225,000 and gambling much of the stolen money away.

Paniparewhakaro Elizabeth Rangiuia allegedly stole non-public funds administered by the military while she was employed by the organisation.

The Serious Fraud Office is accusing the 60-year-old of stealing funds from accounts holding money raised by NZDF social clubs for the health, wellbeing and retention of army personnel over seven years.

The woman appeared today in the Levin District Court on three charges of theft by person in a special relationship and one charge of false accounting.

Rangiuiu was remanded on bail to reappear in the Levin District Court for plea on March 5.

