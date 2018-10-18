 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Deer milk wins most novel product at NZ Food Awards

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Food and Drink

Deer milk is proving to be a roaring success - perfectly mixed in luxury desserts, coffee and even cocktails.

Deer milk from Pāmu Foods
Deer milk from Pāmu Foods Source: Supplied

Pāmu Foods won the prize for the most novel product with its deer milk at the New Zealand Food Awards last night.

While it may not be the go-to product to buy, apparently it's perfect in luxury desserts, coffee and even cocktails.

"It's a fantastic milk, It's very light and delicate on the palette but it's rich in protein and fat," Pāmu general manager Sarah Risell said.

She said deer milk was versatile and created opportunities for innovative and new recipes.

It had some lactose but the content of it was lower than normal milk, she said. However, it is not suitable for infants or toddlers.

Ms Risell said the idea for it all started out on a farm in Gore by the McIntyre family.

She admitted it was a lot harder to milk deer than conventional cattle.

"Well the McIntyre's have just a wonderful affinity with their animals and so much care," she said.

Ms Risell said the company was supplying deer milk to high-end food services and the plan was to export the product overseas.

"That's what we spend a lot of time preparing for," she said.

rnz.co.nz

Topics
New Zealand
Business
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police car generic.
Hamilton father finds man holding knife to 3-year-old
2
Chiefs' Brad Weber, dejected following their loss during the Investec Super Rugby Semi-Final match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. 30th July 2016. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz
Dejected Brad Weber called All Blacks after missing 51-man squad - 'I thought I was a decent chance'
3
Ms Pugh, the MP referred to as ‘f*****g useless’ on the recording by National’s Simon Bridges, asked the deputy Prime Minister to apologise.
Winston Peters' verbal jab at National's Maureen Pugh in Parliament was 'not an offensive comment,' Speaker says
4
The pilot was killed as well as two DOC workers on board.
'Our hearts go out to the families,' says DOC after triple-fatal Wanaka helicopter crash
5
Tūpuna Maunga Authority
Unwanted walking track carved on sacred pā site in South Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Reilly Bowler

Dangerous man on the loose after escaping from Auckland court
01:08
The man was said to be glad when a local surf club went to his aid about 100m from shore.

Tauranga man tries to escape police on sea ski, ends up being rescued by surf club
Party leader Simon Bridges describes list MP Maureen Pugh as "f***ing useless".

An overview: The feud between rogue MP Jami-Lee Ross and National leader Simon Bridges

Home heating a persistent problem for air pollution, according to NZ report