'Deeply tragic' - Warning after Auckland toddler dies using tricycle

The death of a toddler using a multi-function tricycle has been described as "deeply tragic" by the investigating coroner.

The Auckland toddler, who has not been named due to privacy, was 15 months old when he died.

He was on a multi-function tricycle, which included a detachable handle for an adult to push, with his parent when the handle broke apart and he fell down a set of concrete stairs.

The boy suffered fractures in his skull and developed meningitis, described as an "unusual complication". He died at Starship Hospital three days after the accident.

In the report published this month, coroner Katharine Grieg recommended a review of safety standards in similar toys to assess "whether there are significant and or systemic safety issues that need to be addressed".

The multi-function tricycle included a "parent handle", which mean an adult could push the child along in a similar function to a stroller.

Greig says it blurs the lines between a child's toy and transportation, which face different safety requirements.

"[The] tragic accident demonstrates that a cross-over product in which a handle is placed on a tricycle introduces the risk that it is used in a manner similar to a stroller," Greig says.

"It also demonstrates that serious injury or tragedy such as [this] death may result."

Greig suggested safety warnings be included on the tricycle's handle, as well as within the assembly instructions, and seeing if the product could be modified to mitigate the risks.

"I accept that on the basis of the currently available information, recommending the introduction of legally enforceable mandatory standards requirements in relation to cross over tricycles with push handles may not be viewed as a proportionate response to what appears to be an isolated incident - albeit a deeply tragic one," she says.

"However, I remain concerned about the safety of the type of product at the heart of this incident and the capacity for the risks introduced in innovative cross over products to escape proper scrutiny."

Similar tricycles by the same manufacturer are promoted as a trike that can be assembled in different ways according to the child's age, including safety bars on the side and the ability to lock the pedals so movement is only possible via the parent pushing.

It warns the product is not to be used as a stroller and adult supervision is required.