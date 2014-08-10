Deep south set to have a scorcher

Temperatures in New Zealand's deep south could get near record levels.

Heatwave Source: 1 NEWS

MetService is predicting Invercargill could reach 31 degrees today - its hottest ever day was 32.2 degrees in 1921.

Alexandra is also expected to hit 31, Gore 30 and Queenstown 27.

Meanwhile, the overnight temperatures in the upper North Island - about 20 degrees in most places - with warm nights predicted to continue until at least Wednesday.

MetService said a deep low pressure system moves east over the Tasman Sea on Monday, bringing wet weather to the country early in the week.