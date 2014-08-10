Deep south set to have a scorcher

Source:NZN
Temperatures in New Zealand's deep south could get near record levels.
Heatwave
Source: 1 NEWS
MetService is predicting Invercargill could reach 31 degrees today - its hottest ever day was 32.2 degrees in 1921.
Alexandra is also expected to hit 31, Gore 30 and Queenstown 27.
Meanwhile, the overnight temperatures in the upper North Island - about 20 degrees in most places - with warm nights predicted to continue until at least Wednesday.
MetService said a deep low pressure system moves east over the Tasman Sea on Monday, bringing wet weather to the country early in the week.
Many areas of the country will have rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with high winds in exposed places.
