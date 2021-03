A deep earthquake near Whakatāne in Bay of Plenty at 7.15am has been felt widely across the North Island.

Seismograph recording the seismic activity of an earthquake (file picture). Source: istock.com

The 5.3 magnitude quake struck at a depth of 133 kilometres, north-west of the Bay of Plenty town.

GeoNet describes the shaking caused by the quake as "light".