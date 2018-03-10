Deed of settlement for Ngati Rangi in Ruapehu District is signed with the Crown

The Crown and Ngati Rangi have signed a deed to settle Treaty of Waitangi claims at Raketepauma Marae in the Ruapehu District.

Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little signs the settlement, with Ngāti Rangi chief Che Wilson. Source: Scoop Media

The deed has financial and commercial redress with a total value of $17 million and a Crown acknowledgement and apology.

Defence Force land at Waiouru will be vested in Ngati Rangi, who will then gift it back to the Crown for the people of New Zealand.

"Today is significant for the people of Ngati Rangi, and for all of New Zealand," says Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little.

"I would like to acknowledge the enormous amount of work that has been achieved by the Central North Island tangata whenua and the government to get us to this point."

The deed includes special recognition of the connection between Ngati Rangi, other local iwi, and Te Waiu o Te Ika (the Whangaehu River) and a new framework for governance over the river and its catchment.