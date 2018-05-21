'Dedicated to investigating some of the most heinous crimes against children' - tributes flow for Aussie cop who died in Queenstown rafting accident

A tribute has been made by a colleague of the Australian police officer who died while rafting on rapids at Skippers Canyon near Queenstown on Saturday.

Detective Senior Constable Joshua Paroci. Source: NSW Police

NSW police officer Joshua Paroci, 31, was one-of-six Australians on the raft, which overturned.

In a statement, NSW Police said Detective Senior Constable Paroci joined the force in 2008 and had recently worked in the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad.

"Professionally, Josh was a tireless worker; dedicated to investigating some of the most heinous crimes against children," Detective Superintendent John Kerlatec said.

"His passion was justice for victims. Not only was he a police officer, he was completing a law degree, which he intended to use to create better outcomes for young victims."



Det Snr Const Paroci lost his grip as the raft was being towed to a bank, and was swept through another rapid and could not be resuscitated on the shore, according to Totally Tourism, owners of Challenge Rafting.



"We believe everything was done by the book and standard procedure. But the outcome was certainly something we did not expect," general manager Tim Barke told Radio NZ.



Overturning rafts were not unusual for the grade of the river, he added, and customers were given equipment to ensure their safety and warmth.



Another person on the raft was moderately injured and flown to Lakes District Hospital, while the rest of the group were helicoptered out and returned to Australia this morning, the rafting companies said.



Weather conditions were good during the trip and two other rafts on the same route had not overturned.

