 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Dedicated to investigating some of the most heinous crimes against children' - tributes flow for Aussie cop who died in Queenstown rafting accident

share

Sources:

AAP | 1 NEWS

A tribute has been made by a colleague of the Australian police officer who died while rafting on rapids at Skippers Canyon near Queenstown on Saturday.

Detective Senior Constable Joshua Paroci.

Detective Senior Constable Joshua Paroci.

Source: NSW Police

NSW police officer Joshua Paroci, 31, was one-of-six Australians on the raft, which overturned.

In a statement, NSW Police said Detective Senior Constable Paroci joined the force in 2008 and had recently worked in the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad.

"Professionally, Josh was a tireless worker; dedicated to investigating some of the most heinous crimes against children," Detective Superintendent John Kerlatec said.

"His passion was justice for victims. Not only was he a police officer, he was completing a law degree, which he intended to use to create better outcomes for young victims."

Det Snr Const Paroci lost his grip as the raft was being towed to a bank, and was swept through another rapid and could not be resuscitated on the shore, according to Totally Tourism, owners of Challenge Rafting.

"We believe everything was done by the book and standard procedure. But the outcome was certainly something we did not expect," general manager Tim Barke told Radio NZ.

Overturning rafts were not unusual for the grade of the river, he added, and customers were given equipment to ensure their safety and warmth.

Another person on the raft was moderately injured and flown to Lakes District Hospital, while the rest of the group were helicoptered out and returned to Australia this morning, the rafting companies said.

Weather conditions were good during the trip and two other rafts on the same route had not overturned.

Maritime New Zealand and the coroner are also investigating.

Related

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Read Meghan Markle's 'love letter to all things Kiwi' on her 2014 road trip of the South Island

2
Nathan Kraatskow.

Teen cyclist killed in Auckland hit and run was a big brother to three siblings and leaves 'a huge hole in our family', say grieving loved ones


01:42
3
Five months ago Ngarangi Sadler thought she hit rock bottom. This morning, she discovered there was more to come.

'Mate you must feel stink' - South Auckland grandmother of five who lost everything in fire has message for those who stole container of fundraised items


04:10
4

Exclusive: 'Deeply flawed' wall system being sold to unsuspecting Kiwis by Auckland-based Cook Islands group

00:21
5
In this Saturday, May 19, 2018, photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano began erupting more than two weeks ago and has burned dozens of homes, forced people to flee and shot up plumes of steam from its summit that led officials to distribute face masks to protect against ash particles. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Hawaii facing new threat from acid rain and deadly noxious gas as lava pours into the ocean

04:10

Exclusive: 'Deeply flawed' wall system being sold to unsuspecting Kiwis by Auckland-based Cook Islands group

Families have been left devastated after using K3T panels distributed by Global Fibre8, a product which experts say is flawed.

00:15
The National Party leader said there will be good and bad days with the NZ First leader in the country’s top job this June.

'No' - Simon Bridges laughs at the prospect of Winston Peters as PM

The National Party leader gave his thoughts on Winston in the top job, ahead of Jacinda Ardern's maternity leave.


01:35
TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Another spell of wet and windy weather heading for the majority, with possible snow down south

TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Nathan Kraatskow.

Teen cyclist killed in Auckland hit and run was a big brother to three siblings and leaves 'a huge hole in our family', say grieving loved ones

Nathan Kraatskow, 15, died at Albany on the North Shore on Friday night.

Wintry weather to continue across North Island this week

The stormy weather that caused almost 3500 lightning strikes yesterday is showing no sign of abating.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 