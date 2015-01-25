 

Decrease in downing deaths in 2016, but 'huge amount of work still required'

There were five fewer preventable drowning deaths in 2016 than the previous year, Water Safety New Zealand says.

Waikato River

Waikato River

Source: istock.com

There were 81 deaths last year, down from 86 in 2015, but the same as the five-year average.

"These figures show the huge amount of work still required to bring down New Zealand's high drowning toll," chief executive Jonty Mills said.

Twenty-four people died in river incidents, compared to 10 in 2012, while 13 people who are not classed as New Zealand European, Maori, Asian and Pacific died, the highest number since records began.

"This could be a combination of a more diverse demographic living in New Zealand, growing immigration and tourism, and perhaps unfamiliarity of local conditions," Mr Mills said.

He said more work needed to be done to educate new Kiwis and visitors to New Zealand.

Around 85 per cent of drowning deaths were males. 

